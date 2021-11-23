Gurgaon: Car falls into drain after collision, two dead

The police said as their i20 car approached a small bridge over the open drain, another car coming from the opposite direction hit it from the side.

Two men died after their car fell into an open drain after supposedly colliding with another car near Gadoli village on Pataudi Road on early Monday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.45 am, when the victims, identified as Keshav (24) and Dharamvir (29), contractors from Mahendragarh district of Haryana, were travelling to Gurgaon Dharamvir was dropping Keshav at Gurgaon after attending a wedding, the police said.

The police said as their i20 car approached a small bridge over the open drain, another car coming from the opposite direction hit it from the side.

“The I-20 car lost balance, overturned and fell into the drain underneath the small bridge/culvert. The car was pulled out of the drain with the help of a crane. The victims suffered several injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where they were declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

The police said they were checking CCTVs to establish the sequence of events. “The accused car driver is yet to be identified,” said the police officer.

The police said the bodies of the victims were handed over to their families after postmortem on Monday. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) at Sector 10 A police station against unidentified persons.