Gurgaon: Cab driver found ‘murdered’ in Badshahpur

A 53-year-old cab driver has been found dead at a crossing on the southern peripheral road (SPR) in the Badshahpur area, said the Gurgaon police on Tuesday.

The police said a preliminary probe suggests that the driver was allegedly killed by an unidentified accused in a bid to steal the cab. A case of murder has been registered, said the police and added that his cab is yet to be located.

The deceased has been identified by the first name as Arjun, a resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi. He worked as a driver for a Delhi Cantonment-based transporter and ferried staff of private airlines from the Delhi airport after completion of their shifts, said the police.

The police said the victim left for work at 7.30 am on February 19 (Saturday) and subsequently went missing.

The victim’s grandson, Ajay, who works with a private security firm at the Delhi airport, said that his grandfather usually worked throughout the day. In the police complaint, Ajay said, “When he did not return on Sunday morning, we tried contacting him on his phone but it was switched off. We tried locating him and contacted his employer, who informed us that Arjun had taken his car to the airport and not returned and that he was also unable to reach him.”

He added that on Sunday night, his family received a phone call from his employer asking them to reach the SPR police post in Gurgaon. “We reached the mortuary and identified my grandfather’s body. He had injury marks on his head and body,” said Ajay in the police complaint.

The police said the body was found on Sunday night at a T-junction on the SPR.

Dinkar, SHO, Badshahpur police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the accused murdered the victim to loot the cab. The circumstances of the incident and where it occurred are yet to be worked out.”

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of the evidence of offence) and section 379 B (snatching) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station late on Monday night, said the police.