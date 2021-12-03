Gurgaon businessman kidnapped, murdered over business-related enmity

A 32-year-old businessman was kidnapped and beaten to death by a group of men over business-related enmity in Sector 10 area on Wednesday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, Krishan, had gone to a CNG gas station in Wazirabad and was returning to Farrukhnagar, when his car was intercepted by men in three cars — two Scorpios and a Creta — near Wazirpur crossing. The police said Kishan’s uncle Om Prakash, who filed the police complaint, alleged the accused bundled Krishan into the Scorpio and took him near Hamirpur village where he was beaten with rods and sticks.

In the FIR, Om Prakash said, “My nephew suffered several injuries on his head, arms, leg and spine as the accused assaulted him with rods and sticks. Some locals tried to intervene and rushed to help, but the accused roughed them up as well. The accused also fired gunshots at the villagers. On seeing a group of locals rushing to help him, the accused put him in an SUV and then took him to Sadhrana road, where they broke his car with rods, and left him for dead.”

Prakash added in the complaint that the accused, on earlier occasions, had also threatened him and his relatives. “They had threatened to kill another relative of mine. Krishan and I had filed several police complaints earlier. At Farrukhnagar police station, a fortnight ago, we had filed an FIR against some of the accused for assaulting and threatening us,” he said.

The police said the victim suffered several injuries and was rushed to a government hospital and later referred to private hospital, where he died during treatment.

Deepak Saharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, said prima facie, the motive appears to be enmity related to business dealings. “The victim had a loading/unloading business with contractors and e-commerce firms, and the accused tried to usurp that, and had been imposing some conditions on him, due to which there had been enmity. Eight accused have been named in the FIR. We are conducting raids to trace the accused. No arrests have been made so far,” he said. The DCP added that the complainant alleged gunshots were fired in the air by the accused, and the police was verifying the claims.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “In the FIR registered by the victim’s relative at Farrukhnagar police station on November 18, it was alleged that a group of men barged into their scrap warehouse on November 9 and pelted stones and assaulted them with a stick after an argument, before escaping.”

An FIR was registered at Sector 10 A police station under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and relevant sections of The Arms Act on Wednesday night, said the police.