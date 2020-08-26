Gurgaon bus ridership up by 40%

When GMBCL resumed services on July 1, it was operating buses with 50% seating capacity due to the pandemic. As a result, only 18 passengers were allowed at a time on each of the 36-seater buses. (File photo)

Ten days after the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) began operating its buses at full capacity, officials said ridership has shot up by 40 %.

On August 14, GMCBL announced it would be resuming operations at full capacity “to provide relief to passengers travelling in Gurugram”. When GMBCL resumed services on July 1, it was operating buses with 50% seating capacity due to the pandemic. As a result, only 18 passengers were allowed at a time on each of the 36-seater buses.

Between July 1 and August 14 itself, GMBCL officials claim the ridership had tripled — from 5,256 passengers on July 2 to 13,718 passengers on July 31. By August 14, this figure was 15,880.

It began operations on six routes with its full fleet of 68 buses from August 16. On each of the weekdays that followed, officials claim to have transported over 18,500 passengers. “Last Wednesday and Thursday, ridership remained low as passenger mobility was affected due to rains,” said a GMBCL spokesperson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd