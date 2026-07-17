Are you hungry?’: Meet Gurgaon bus conductor who walked through rain to feed 18 students

(From left to right) Bus conductor Dinesh Kumar. Gurgaon’s first major monsoon downpour brought the city to a standstill on 7 July. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As Gurgaon’s first major monsoon downpour brought the city to a standstill on July 7, a school bus carrying 18 students got caught in the gridlock near Hero Honda Chowk and remained stranded for nearly five hours.

Amid the honking and frustration, 46-year-old bus conductor Dinesh Kumar decided to do something simple.

Leaving the bus under the watch of two teachers, Kumar walked nearly a kilometre with an umbrella to buy 20 packets of snacks for the hungry students — paying from his own pocket.

“I asked one child, ‘are you feeling hungry?’ I could see that they were upset. I thought I must do something to bring a smile to their faces. That’s what school has taught me. If we can’t even do that, then what is the point of our jobs?” Kumar said.