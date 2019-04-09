Gurgaon: Buried under sand, workers rescued

Toggle Menu
Police said the incident took place Monday evening. The men had dug a pit to lay the cables and were digging further when the sand fell on top of them.

The workers were laying cables behind Medanta hospital.

Three labourers were injured while laying cables behind Medanta-The Medicity, when the sand dug out by a JCB to create a 12-foot-deep pit shifted unexpectedly and buried them beneath it. The victims are undergoing treatment at Medanta.

“ACP Sadar, along with the Sadar police station SHO, and a team from the hospital, rushed to the spot. The men were rescued in minutes…,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that a case is yet to be registered.

