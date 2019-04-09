Gurgaon: Buried under sand, workers rescued

Three labourers were injured while laying cables behind Medanta-The Medicity, when the sand dug out by a JCB to create a 12-foot-deep pit shifted unexpectedly and buried them beneath it. The victims are undergoing treatment at Medanta.

Police said the incident took place Monday evening. The men had dug a pit to lay the cables and were digging further when the sand fell on top of them.

“ACP Sadar, along with the Sadar police station SHO, and a team from the hospital, rushed to the spot. The men were rescued in minutes…,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that a case is yet to be registered.