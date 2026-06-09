In new Gurgaon buildings, EV charging is now mandatory: Developers flag pros and cons

Finally, owning an electric vehicle in Gurgaon may soon become far more practical as charging infrastructure moves from an afterthought to a built-in feature in new homes and workplaces. Instead of relying on external charging points, residents of new developments will find EV charging integrated into the core building design.

In a significant push toward electric mobility, the Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning (DTP) on Friday approved and incorporated an amendment to the Haryana Building Code mandating EV charging infrastructure in all new residential and commercial buildings.

The real estate industry has broadly welcomed the move as a forward-looking step toward future-ready development, though developers are seeking greater clarity on fire safety protocols, particularly for basement installations.

What are the new EV norms?

Under the new norms, commercial buildings such as offices, malls and hotels will be required to provide at least one EV charging point for every three parking spaces. Residential and group housing projects will need to provide one charging point for every five parking spaces. The amendment permits EV charging infrastructure in basements and stilt floors, provided it complies with applicable fire safety norms.

A key incentive for the industry is that EV charging infrastructure will be exempt from Floor Area Ratio (FAR) calculations, allowing developers to add charging facilities without reducing usable built-up space.

“For Gurgaon, it means a standardised, legal blueprint for EV vehicles,” said Jitender Yadav, director at Roots Developers. He added that developers in the city’s luxury and commercial segments stand to benefit, as EV infrastructure can now be added without impacting buildable areas.

Yadav said the change would require developers to integrate EV charging infrastructure at the design stage rather than treating it as a later modification. “This proactive approach should lead to more streamlined installations compared to costly retrofits later on,” he said, adding that such facilities could help attract tenants, improve property values and generate new revenue streams.

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From luxury feature to core requirement

Industry experts said the mandate effectively shifts EV readiness from a premium amenity to a core requirement in real estate development.

“The move to mandate EV charging infrastructure in residential and commercial developments is a welcome step that aligns with the growing adoption of electric vehicles and India’s sustainability goals,” said Ashish Jerath, president of sales and marketing at Smartworld Developers. He added that developers are already factoring such requirements into planning, and that the additional costs for charging systems and safety are unlikely to significantly impact prices or rentals.

Echoing this view, Yashank Wason, managing director of Royal Green Realty, said the requirement of one charging point per three to five parking slots is a progressive step that aligns Haryana’s real estate sector with the shift toward electric mobility. While he acknowledged a marginal rise in development costs, he said the impact on prices would likely remain limited and spread across the project lifecycle.

“In premium developments, such features may even command a value premium,” Wason said, adding that Gurugram in particular could strengthen its position as a future-ready real estate hub where EV-enabled infrastructure becomes a key differentiator.

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How fire safety rules may shape implementation

Despite the optimism, developers say implementation, especially in basements, will depend heavily on how fire safety norms are finalised and enforced.

To that end, the state fire services department, in draft guidelines issued on April 29, has outlined strict conditions for enclosed EV charging setups and invited stakeholder feedback. The draft permits EV charging stations only in designated parking areas such as first basements with ramps, ground floors, stilt parking and first podium levels, provided there is adequate cross-ventilation or mechanical ventilation from a fire-risk perspective.

The guidelines also propose that EV-designated parking areas be separated using passive and active fire protection measures. In basements, the maximum permissible size for a charging compartment is capped at 200 square metres. The draft further calls for active fire safety systems, including water mist sprinklers and smart thermal runaway detection systems to reduce the risk of battery-related fires.

Fire safety officials said the guidelines are expected to be formally approved soon.

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Developers said that while the fire safety framework is necessary, compliance could become complex without clear and practical implementation rules. Wason said fire safety requirements would likely make compliance more stringent, requiring dedicated ventilation systems, protocols and monitoring mechanisms.