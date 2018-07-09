Gurgaon builder shoots self, kin allege extortion

His son Yuvraj said, “My father also attached a declaration with the note, which has complete details of the dispute. This was handed to police.” His son Yuvraj said, “My father also attached a declaration with the note, which has complete details of the dispute. This was handed to police.”

A builder living in DLF Phase 5 died after he shot himself with a pistol, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered on charges of abetment to suicide. According to police, a suicide note was recovered, in which the builder, Vinod Sharma, held another man and his family responsible for his death.

“A DCP was also pressuring my father, trying to extort money and get one of his properties transferred to someone in his family. He did not name him in the suicide note as he feared for our safety,” Yuvraj alleged.

Subhash Boken, PRO Gurgaon Police, however, said the complaint on the basis of which the FIR has been registered mentioned no such allegations.

“The matter is being investigated with regard to who owes money to whom, what is the nature of the financial transaction, and whether it is a property or a money dispute,” said a police officer.

