Gurgaon builder gets 60-day civil imprisonment in contempt case

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurgaon, awarded 60-day civil imprisonment to the promoter of real estate developer International Land Developers (ILD) in a contempt case.

An order from the adjudicating Officer (AO), RERA, Gurgaon, to superintendent, district jail, Bhondsi, read, “You are hereby authorised to detain Salman Akbar in civil imprisonment for 60 days… you are directed to produce him on 60th day of his detention before the adjudicating officer.”

Earlier on October 31, an arrest warrant was issued by the court to produce Akbar on or before December 21, 2022.

Officials said the matter dates back to January 2013 when the complainant had booked a unit in ILD Spire Greens, Sector 37 Gurgaon, and executed an agreement, according to which the promoter had to hand over possession in July 2016, but failed to do so.

The allottee had filed a complaint at the RERA court in November 2018, alleging delay by the promoter in handing over possession.

The authority said it had passed an order in favour of the aggrieved allottee, asking the builder to pay the interest for every month of delay on the amount paid by the complainant from the date of possession till the handing over of actual possession of the unit, which the promoter failed to comply with.

The authority added that the RERA court had ordered ILD Millennium Private Limited to pay Rs 27,30,376 to the complainant, but it was not paid. “The directors of the company were then asked to file an affidavit stating the particular of its assets to satisfy the decree, but they failed to respond leading to intentional disobedience of the orders of the adjudicating officer,” it said.