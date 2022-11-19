Gurgaon brothers killed in motorcycle crash

Two brothers in Gurgaon were killed after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by another motorcycle near Bilaspur Chowk on Rewari-Delhi road Wednesday evening, said police.

According to the police, the deceased Vivek Kumar, 26, and his brother Monu Kumar, 25, are both residents of Nanu Khurd village in Pataudi and worked at a factory.

In the police complaint, Neeraj Kumar, an eye witness, said that he noticed the victims riding their motorcycle while another motorcyclist who was driving negligently collided with their vehicle.

“I was returning home on Wednesday evening and was just behind their motorcycle. They both suffered injuries. I rushed them to a private hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The accused escaped from the spot,” he said in the FIR.

Police said they are checking CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused.

An FIR was registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.