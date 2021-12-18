Gurgaon: Brother-in-law booked for killing woman after ‘fight’

A woman was found murdered at her house in Khoh village, Manesar, on Friday.

Police said her husband has alleged that his brother-in-law strangled her to death after a fight. The reason for the alleged fight is yet to be known, the police added.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Khatoon. Her husband, Mohammad Qadir, who works at a sewing factory in IMT Manesar, said that on December 16, he left for his night shift duty at 7.30 pm. Qadir said that his brother-in-law, Mohammad Shahid, had been staying with him for the past five days. “He had come from Delhi to look for a job and was staying in our room. When I left for work, he was at my house. At 5 am on Friday morning, my brother came to my office and informed me that Shahid’s wife had told him over the phone that my wife had died by suicide,” Qadir had told the police.

Qadir had rushed home and found that the door to his room was open. “My children were asleep and my wife was lying with a blanket over her head. She had injuries on her neck. My elder son told me that my brother-in-law had a fight with my wife on Thursday night. I suspect that after the alleged fight, he strangled her with a cloth,” he added.

Police said the woman’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of the city police, said, “On the complaint of the woman’s husband, a case of murder has been registered. The accused is absconding. We have initiated a probe.”

An FIR was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station on Thursday, the police said.