Boy’s suicide over molestation allegation: Case transferred to CB-CID

The case of a 17-year-old boy, who jumped to his death in Gurgaon after being accused of molestation on social media by another teenager last year, has been transferred to the CB-CID by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The boy, a Class XII student of a private school, jumped off the balcony of his residence on May 4, 2020. His parents had alleged that he took the step after a girl had accused him of molestation on social media.

Gurgaon Police had filed a chargesheet in March this year. The girl and her friend had been charged under sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was under investigation and the police said they had sent the phones of the girls and the deceased to forensics.

The boy’s father had reached out to the NHRC, alleging that police had not conducted a fair investigation.

In an order dated June 9, the NHRC observed, “From the perusal of the report, it is apparent that the inquiry report is silent about any arrest made in the matter. Mobile phones were also not sent for forensic study on time. Further, without obtaining mobile phone data report, Snapchat, Instagram, from FSL, Madhuban, police have filed a final report in the matter. The facts and manner of the investigation done by the present IO is nothing but vitiated investigation which cannot rise to a valid chargesheet.”

The Commission was of the view that there had not been a fair investigation, and, hence, transferred the matter to the CB-CID for reinvestigation.

Speaking to The Indian Express , a police officer maintained that the investigation was ongoing. He said, “The three phones had been sent to forensics and the report was pending. We were to analyse the report after that.”