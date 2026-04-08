Gurgaon boy run over by school van: Driver arrested; school plans route changes

Gurgaon school van accident: An eight-year-old boy died after being hit by a reversing school van in Bhondsi, with police arresting the driver and the school planning route changes.

The driver of a school van, which allegedly mowed down an eight-year-old boy in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi on Monday morning, was arrested late Tuesday evening.

“We arrested the driver, Rajesh, Tuesday night. The school was also named in the complaint, but the FIR was lodged against the driver as only his role [came to light in the incident],” Bhondsi Police Station House Officer Inspector Surender Kumar said.

The FIR was filed against the driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence based on the father’s complaint, officers said.

Speaking with The Indian Express on Wednesday, Principal of M S Public School, Pooja Bishnoi, said the van was among four the school had been using on lease. She said they would be taking corrective steps.