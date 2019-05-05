Gurgaon: Boy dies after auto driven by father overturns

A 12-year-old boy died in Palwal late on Friday night, when the autorickshaw he was travelling in overturned, said police.

Police said the boy’s father, an auto driver, was driving the auto when a Nilgai came in front of the vehicle. He swerved the vehicle and it overturned, police said.

“The boy, Mohit, had gone to Faridabad with his father, Mahender, an auto driver. Mahender’s sister lives there and they had gone for dinner. They were returning to Hodal, when a Nilgai came in their way. Mahender swerved to avoid the animal, but the auto overturned,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Surender Singh.

“We rushed them to a private hospital, but Mohit died during treatment. Mahender has been discharged. No case has been registered,” said Singh.