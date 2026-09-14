Woman biker chased on Gurgaon road, rammed by ‘drunk’ men in car

Screengrabs from dashcam footage show the rider being thrown onto the road.

A woman motorcyclist was injured on Sunday after she was chased by a car that then rammed into her two-wheeler on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road before fleeing the spot.

The rider, Sia, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike alongside members of a biking group when the incident occurred. Video footage shared on social media shows a car with a Haryana number plate tailing the group before allegedly cutting sharply into Sia’s lane and colliding with the bike.

‘They were hostile’

According to the rider, the car’s occupants began pursuing her shortly after the ride commenced. When she asked them to maintain a safe distance, the occupants allegedly turned hostile and demanded that she pull over.