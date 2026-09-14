Woman biker chased on Gurgaon road, rammed by ‘drunk’ men in car

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A woman motorcyclist was injured on Sunday after she was chased by a car that then rammed into her two-wheeler on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road before fleeing the spot.
The rider, Sia, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike alongside members of a biking group when the incident occurred. Video footage shared on social media shows a car with a Haryana number plate tailing the group before allegedly cutting sharply into Sia’s lane and colliding with the bike.
‘They were hostile’
According to the rider, the car’s occupants began pursuing her shortly after the ride commenced. When she asked them to maintain a safe distance, the occupants allegedly turned hostile and demanded that she pull over.
“The men appeared to be drunk,” Sia alleged in a video statement posted online. “I kept riding ahead to prevent them from blocking me, while a friend riding behind tried to shield my bike from the vehicle.”
Woman biker chased in Gurgaon, rammed by ‘drunk’ men in car on Golf Course Road
Read: https://t.co/tEUFDeqzcu pic.twitter.com/OopqzlKzOR
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 14, 2026
The car continued to pursue her until the driver allegedly attempted to cut directly in front of her and struck the motorcycle. Sia was thrown onto the road in the impact. The car dragged her bike a short distance before speeding off.
Another rider in the group chased the car and managed to intercept it at a nearby traffic signal. When confronted over the collision, the driver denied responsibility and sped away as the signal cleared.
Sia sustained injuries in the crash, though fellow riders noted that full protective gear helped avert serious injuries.
She appealed to the authorities for strict action: “I felt unsafe on Gurgaon roads. People like them aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away.”
The video triggered widespread outrage on social media, with citizens and motoring groups tagging Gurugram Police and Haryana Police to demand the registration of an FIR for rash driving, endangering her life, and hit-and-run.
Police said they have asked the woman to come forward and file a complaint.
“We have seen the video, and messaged her on Instagram and asked her to come and file a formal complaint so we can begin our investigation on the specific allegations legally,” police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar told The Indian Express Monday.
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