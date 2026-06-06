Gurgaon-Bijnor sex determination racket busted, 3 held in decoy raid

Continuing its crackdown on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh cross-border illegal prenatal sex determination, a joint team of the Gurgaon and Bijnor health departments busted a racket operating out of Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Three people, including a Delhi-based woman tout and an unqualified man conducting the ultrasound scans, were detained following a decoy operation.
The operation was initiated after the Gurgaon civil surgeon received intelligence that pregnant women from the district were being transported to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh for illegal sex determination tests.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), a tout named Renu facilitated these tests for sums ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, and also arranged for the termination of female foetuses.
Acting on a tip-off, the Gurgaon District Appropriate Authority (PC-PNDT) authorised nodal officer Dr Devender Singh Solanki and Medical Officer Dr Harish Kumar to lead the probe. A decoy pregnant woman from Faridabad was enlisted to contact Renu.
“The decoy contacted Renu, who fixed the deal at Rs 25,000 for the sex determination test,” the FIR stated.
Renu demanded an initial online payment of Rs 5,000 and instructed the decoy to bring the remaining Rs 20,000 in cash. After the initial amount was transferred to a specified UPI ID, a meeting was scheduled for 6 am on June 4 at the Punjabi Bagh Metro Station in New Delhi.
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Upon meeting, Renu collected the marked currency notes and drove the decoy via the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to a State Bank of India branch in Noorpur, where she deposited Rs 19,000. The Gurgaon team, closely tailing the vehicle, alerted the local administration.
A Bijnor team led by PC-PNDT Nodal Officer Dr Rajendra Prasad Vishwakarma and Nayab Tehsildar Ajab Singh Rana joined the operation.
According to the complaint, Renu subsequently made a phone call, after which a man identified as Manoj Kumar arrived in a white car carrying a black backpack. He led Renu and the decoy into a nearby house belonging to one Nardev, where he conducted the scan using a portable ultrasound machine.
Following a pre-arranged signal from the decoy, the joint team raided the premises.
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“Investigations revealed that Manoj Kumar, who performed the scan, possessed no medical qualifications and had only studied up to Class 12,” the complaint noted. The house used for the illegal procedure was also unregistered under the PC-PNDT Act.
The raiding team recovered a portable ultrasound machine, a probe, and gel, all of which were sealed on the spot. They also recovered marked currency notes from Renu. All three accused, Renu, Manoj, and Nardev, were handed over to the Noorpur police.
An FIR was registered Thursday evening at the Noorpur police station under sections 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 318(4) for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and 319 for cheating by personation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside multiple sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, and section 34(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 that penalizes unauthorized or unregistered individuals practicing medicine.
The operation marks another significant breakthrough for the Gurgaon health department’s PC-PNDT team, spearheaded by Dr Solanki.
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Last month, the same team busted a massive inter-state sex-determination racket operating across Faridabad and Gurgaon. In Faridabad, a tout masquerading as a doctor had allegedly conducted over 1,000 fake tests. The accused charged Rs 36,000, duping pregnant women by pretending to conduct an ultrasound using a foetal doppler instead. The tout routinely claimed the presence of a female foetus to potentially extort further fees for illicit medical terminations.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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