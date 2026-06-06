Gurgaon-Bijnor sex determination racket busted, 3 held in decoy raid

According to FIR, a tout facilitated the tests for sums ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, and also arranged for the termination of female foetuses. (Photo: AI-generated)

Continuing its crackdown on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh cross-border illegal prenatal sex determination, a joint team of the Gurgaon and Bijnor health departments busted a racket operating out of Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Three people, including a Delhi-based woman tout and an unqualified man conducting the ultrasound scans, were detained following a decoy operation.

The operation was initiated after the Gurgaon civil surgeon received intelligence that pregnant women from the district were being transported to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh for illegal sex determination tests.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a tout named Renu facilitated these tests for sums ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, and also arranged for the termination of female foetuses.