Gurgaon: 25-year-old man held for ‘molesting minor’ dies by suicide at Bhondsi Jail

A 25-year-old inmate lodged at the Bhondsi Jail died by suicide on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, Vijaypal, a resident of Jhajjar, was arrested a week ago for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Gurgaon. They added that the incident was reported at around 5 pm on Tuesday after jail officials informed Bhondsi police station.

Sanjay Kumar, the Assistant Jail Superintendent said that the inmate had gone to the hospital to get a dressing done for a minor injury on his leg. “The incident took place between 4 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday. A few minutes later, he was dead near a tree outside the hospital. The reasons for the suicide are not clear yet. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” Kumar added.

The police informed that a magistrate is conducting a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Rajender Kumar, the station house officer at Bhondsi police station, said, “Preliminary probe has revealed that he had gone to the jail’s hospital on the pretext of getting a medicine. No suicide note has been found. A post-mortem was conducted and a judicial inquiry under Section 176 of the CrPC has been initiated.”