Gurgaon: Bank employee dies by suicide at her flat

A 33-year-old female bank employee allegedly died by suicide Wednesday at her flat in a society in Gurgaon’s Sector 81, police said, adding they have recovered a purported suicide note and initiated a probe.

“On Tuesday evening, I had spoken to her over the phone. She was stressed. When I asked her the reason, she said that a man had been beating her and blackmailing her after recording her photos and videos. She said that he had been threatening to kill her,” the bank employee’s sister said in the police complaint.

“She said his wife and some of his associates had come to her flat and beaten her up and threatened her against contacting him in future. She had said that they had insulted her due to which she was quite stressed,” she added.

She further said that her sister did not pick up the phone when she called her Wednesday morning.

“I then contacted her friend, who stays nearby and asked him to check on her. He informed me that she was not opening the door. I told him to take the assistance of the police,” she said in the FIR.

According to police, they received information around 10 am from the control room following which a team went to the spot.

“The victim was found hanging from a fan near the gallery of the flat. She was rushed to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead. A two-page suicide note has been recovered from a diary,”said a police officer.

“The woman’s sister has alleged that a man and some of his associates had been harassing her due to which she allegedly died by suicide. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the man named in the complaint,”he added.

The woman’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, police said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kherki Daula Police Station, added police.