Bajrang Dal disrupts namaz in Gurgaon again

A group of Bajrang Dal members disrupted namaz at an open ground in Gurgaon’s sector 69 on Friday. In videos of the incident, Bajrang Dal members were seen telling the people who had gathered for the weekly prayers to leave and not to pray in open spaces.

“This is not Udaipur; this is Gurgaon,” Amit Hindu, who is a part of the Bajrang Dal, is heard saying in one of the videos. He was among those who protested against offering namaz in open spaces in Gurgaon last year as well. He told the media that the people who had arrived to pray were “from outside”.

“It does not matter whether they have permission to pray at six locations or not. We will not allow namaz to take place in the open. We will scale up the protests if prayers continue in the coming weeks,” he added.

“They are lying and saying that they have been praying here for 15 years…CM saab ke spasht aadesh hain ki khulle mein namaz nahi hogi (the CM has clearly said that namaz will not happen in open spaces),” Praveen Saini alias Praveen Hindustani, district coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, told the media here.

Last December, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that offering namaz in the open “will not be tolerated”.

Police said they had sent a team to the area and were looking into the matter. No complaint has been received so far, they added.

Police sources said that namaz takes place in public places in six locations in Gurgaon.

One of the members of the group that disrupted the namaz is heard saying in the video, “We did not even know that Muslims come in thousands and pray here…What happened is that a few Fridays ago, I was passing by and there was a traffic jam. That was when I realised namaz is offered here. People come even from outside for namaz here…Hume bahut ghabrahat hui… They are gathering here today, tomorrow somewhere else…This when the Haryana government has said namaz should not be offered in open spaces.”

