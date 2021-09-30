Gurgaon: Auto-rickshaw driver killed; woman among 2 held

A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found murdered at village Ghata on Monday night. The police have arrested two persons, including a woman, believed to be his lover once, for allegedly conspiring to murder him for not agreeing to marry her.

The deceased has been identified as Asif, who hailed from the Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The police said Asif was found dead in an auto-rickshaw with several injuries on his face and body. A resident informed the police that some people were beating up the autorickshaw driver, but by the time they reached, the accused had escaped.

The police launched a search and in a couple of hours arrested two persons — Soniya (24) and Yakub (26), both originally from Budaun.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The probe revealed that Soniya and the victim Asif were in a relationship in 2018. Soniya had been coaxing him to marry her but he said his parents had arranged his match with someone else and she developed enmity with him. She conspired with a friend of hers, Yakub, and made a plan to kill Asif.”

The police said the accused had beaten up the victim with a rod and stones, which now have been recovered.

A police official said, “during questioning, Soniya told the police that Asif had been threatening her that he would share her photos online and blackmailing her. She hatched a plan to murder him because of this.”

An FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC was registered at Sector 56 police station on Monday night.