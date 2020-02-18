Gurgaon auto drivers get a week’s time to install fare meters

After one week, strict action will be taken against the auto drivers who do not comply with the rules, officials said. (Representational Image) After one week, strict action will be taken against the auto drivers who do not comply with the rules, officials said. (Representational Image)

Auto-rickshaws drivers in Gurgaon who have not yet installed fare meters in their vehicles have been given a week to do so, with Additional Deputy Commissioner cum Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, Prashant Panwar, issuing directions to this effect Monday.

“After that, strict action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1988 and 1989, against drivers who fail to comply,” said Panwar.

For the first kilometre, the fare has been set at Rs 12 per km, with the fare falling to Rs 8 for every km thereafter. Between 11 pm and 5 am, 25% extra fare can be charged, said officials.

