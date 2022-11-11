scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Gurgaon: Auto driver, aide stab, rob passenger near Iffco Chowk

The 22-year-old private company staffer said that the driver of the autorickshaw, which he hired, robbed his phone and took Rs 300 from his pocket, after they attacked him with a knife.

Kumar, resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, said he suffered injuries on three fingers and chest. (Representational Photo)

A 22-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by an autorickshaw driver and his aide, near Iffco Chowk in Gurgaon, on national highway 48 Thursday afternoon, police said.

The probe is on to nab the accused, they said.

In his complaint to the police, Arun Kumar who works with a medical equipment supplier hailed an autorickshaw from Sohna Chowk to Jawahar Nagar in Gurgaon.

“Another passenger was seated in the auto next to me. Around 1.20 pm, as we reached Iffco Chowk U-turn on NH-48, the auto driver stopped the vehicle by the roadside to relieve himself. Suddenly, the driver and his aide attacked me and put a knife against my chest. They asked me to hand over all my belongings, and when I refused, the auto driver stabbed me in the chest and right hand,” he said in the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

Kumar, resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, said he suffered injuries on three fingers and chest.

“The aide of the auto driver stole my phone and Rs 300. When I raised an alarm, the two escaped in the auto,” he added.

On receiving information from control room, police team rushed to Iffco Chowk.

Advertisement

A police officer, said, “A case has been registered. We are checking CCTV visuals in the area and along the highway to identify the accused persons.”

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 01:08:00 pm
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 15 years of Om Shanti Om by recreating Deepika Padukon’s scene: ‘Yeh Shaanti kuch alag lag rahi hain’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement