Gurgaon: Auto driver, aide stab, rob passenger near Iffco Chowk

A 22-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by an autorickshaw driver and his aide, near Iffco Chowk in Gurgaon, on national highway 48 Thursday afternoon, police said.

The probe is on to nab the accused, they said.

In his complaint to the police, Arun Kumar who works with a medical equipment supplier hailed an autorickshaw from Sohna Chowk to Jawahar Nagar in Gurgaon.

“Another passenger was seated in the auto next to me. Around 1.20 pm, as we reached Iffco Chowk U-turn on NH-48, the auto driver stopped the vehicle by the roadside to relieve himself. Suddenly, the driver and his aide attacked me and put a knife against my chest. They asked me to hand over all my belongings, and when I refused, the auto driver stabbed me in the chest and right hand,” he said in the FIR.

Kumar, resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, said he suffered injuries on three fingers and chest.

“The aide of the auto driver stole my phone and Rs 300. When I raised an alarm, the two escaped in the auto,” he added.

On receiving information from control room, police team rushed to Iffco Chowk.

A police officer, said, “A case has been registered. We are checking CCTV visuals in the area and along the highway to identify the accused persons.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station.