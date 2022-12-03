Gurgaon Authority to revamp key master sewer line along NH-48

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon start the renovation of the 2.2-km-long master sewer pipeline along national highway 48 between Ambience Mall and DLF phase 1 road.

Officials said the proposal to revamp the pipeline was approved by GMDA Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Rajpal at a meeting of the core planning cell of the authority, earlier this week.

GMDA officials said that the Infrastructure-2 division had recommended the proposal for the rehabilitation of existing sewer lines, which were laid decades ago and had been severely damaged, along the highway in the stretch. The division recommended the renovation to avoid further deterioration of sewer lines and prevent caving-in of the road on the stretch.

The revamp includes strengthening the master sewer line with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining at a length of 292 metres from Moulsari Road to National Media Centre in Cyber City and in the master sewer line of 1,895 metres from Cyber Hub towards Iffco Chowk, said officials.

“The existing master sewer lines in Gurgaon were laid in a phased manner and parts of the length were laid more than 30 years ago which have completed their lifespan. The GMDA has completed the strengthening of nearly 7 kilometres of the master sewer line with CIPP technology and the work on the next 7 kilometres is under process,” said Rajpal.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, Infrastructure-2 division, said that the extension of the master sewer line along the master road between sector 33/72A from CNG pump and Subhash Chowk is in progress and work will be completed within the next two months.

Regarding the discharge of untreated sewage into drains, the GMDA CEO has directed the teams to keep a vigil and make use of sophisticated technology to plan and keep track of the sewerage and drainage networks in the city, said an officer.