Gurgaon authority re-invites bids for decongestion project

After receiving only a single bid for a project conceptualised to de-congest the area around the HUDA City Centre Metro station by constructing an underpass, a flyover, and two foot over bridges (FOB), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), re-issued the tender notice earlier this month in hopes of attracting more respondents.

Jitender Mittal, the superintending engineer for projects and infrastructure said, “We received only one bid when the tender notice was issued in November. We re-issued the notice on January 1. The project will take 12 months to complete once construction begins.”

The first tender notice was issued on November 27, with bidders being given time until 5 pm on December 25 to respond.

A minimum of two bids were required for the project to proceed to the next step.

When only one bid was received, the tender was re-issued on January 1, with the closing time and date now set for 5 pm on January 14.