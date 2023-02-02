Gurgaon authority mulls setting up CCTV cameras to track drain blockages to prevent flooding

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to set up an in-house CCTV camera facility to monitor and assess the on-ground situation of stormwater drains and sewer lines so as to address waterlogging issues.

“GMDA will explore establishing an in-house CCTV camera monitoring system for the inspection of all drainage and sewerage-related work in real-time to better assess the on-ground situation,” said Sudhir Rajpal, GMDA Chief Executive Officer.

The decision was taken at the core planning cell meeting of GMDA held earlier this week, officials said.

Several proposals to desilt master sewer lines and to prevent the overflow of sewage due to blocked drains along sector dividing roads of sectors 48/49 along Sohna road, sectors 49/66, 30/31, 40/41, 56/67, 46/47, 43/53, 44/52, 45/52, 51/52 and 46/51 along Mayfield Garden were approved at the meeting.

“The areas which require prompt attention are being looked into and the team has been directed to address waterlogging concerns at Narsingpur, Rajiv Chowk, and Khandsa Chowk locations on priority,” said Rajpal.

Officials said that the Infrastructure-II division will also desilt the master sewer lines using high-power super sucker machines, along with carrying out a CCTV survey in Palam Vihar areas to address the complaints of overflowing sewers.

“Rehabilitation of deteriorated and damaged sewer line with cured in place pipe (CIPP) technology will also be taken up along the dividing road of sectors 21/22, 22/23, and 23/23A to strengthen the sewer lines and will ensure that the sewer flow is not disrupted where the sewer lines are damaged or broken,” said an official.

The meeting also approved the proposal to lay a 150-mm diameter pipeline of 1,200 metre length for supplying treated wastewater from the Botanical Garden in sector 52A to Wazirabad Lake for its rejuvenation.

“For better utilisation of treated wastewater, major distribution recycled pipeline of various sizes has already been laid from STP Behrampur to sectors – 24 to 57 to supply recycled water in major parks and green belts and for its use in non-potable purposes such as thermal plants, industries, construction, horticulture, irrigation purposes,” said an officer.