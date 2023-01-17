After review, Gurgaon authority directs officials to expedite road construction work, install street lights

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) reviewed the infrastructure development work in new sectors of Gurgaon, including the construction of the 3.48 km stretch of the master dividing road of sectors 77, 78-79A and 78-79. Officials said that more than half of the road construction work on the stretch had been completed.

GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal visited the project site last week and directed officials to expedite the remaining work to provide optimum civic services to the residents of these sectors.

“Over 55 per cent road construction work has been completed and work is in progress on the rest of the stretch. Directions were issued to the effect that the road shall be made motorable from one side at the earliest and rest of the work be completed by the end of the next month to improve connectivity for the residents,” said a GMDA official.

Rajpal also directed the urban environment division to ensure that the agency, with whom an MoU has been signed for developing the central median on these newly constructed roads, must provide the specific plantation and landscaping for the beautification of the central verge.

Instructions were also given for the earth filling in the central median to be depressed to at least 200 mm so that rainwater is retained within the central median during monsoon season, officials added.

The Infrastructure 2 team said that the planning of the master storm water drainage is in progress and its estimate will be submitted by the end of this month.

Officials said that Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials were also directed to expedite the process of installation of street lights on the master roads of the new sectors to provide visibility during night time to the commuters.