Gurgaon authorities to create app for delivery of oxygen cylinders

Almost a week after doorstep delivery of oxygen cylinders began in Gurgaon, in the hope of making the process smoother, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is working on an application through which people can apply for these.

“So far, 350 oxygen cylinders have been delivered to the doorsteps of patients. To make the process easier and more convenient, we are now also working on an application for this,” said Surendra Singh, Additional Commissioner of the MCG.

It was on Sunday that the civic body had started undertaking home delivery of oxygen cylinders, also roping in around 20 NGOs, more than 100 volunteers, and two professional delivery services for the purpose.

People requiring an oxygen cylinder have to apply for the same through a web portal, detailing the size of the cylinder required, the oxygen level of the patients, and basic contact details, among other things. They also have to upload either a “Photograph of patients with oxymeter showing SPO2 level” or a “Doctor Prescription”.

Officials say a total of 24 vehicles are being used by the MCG in home delivery of cylinders. If no vehicle of the civic body is available and someone requires a cylinder, however, PCR vehicles are summoned via the police helpline to deliver the cylinder to the patients, said officials.

“Twenty PCR vehicles along with staff have been deployed for this purpose. On Friday also, our vehicles delivered oxygen cylinders to nine people at their homes,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Earlier this week, the District Magistrate had also issued orders setting rates for purchase of oxygen cylinders – small cylinder (B type) will cost Rs 80, Big Cylinders (D type) will cost Rs 250, and the delivery rate of these will be Rs 100.

Officials expect that apart from providing relief to Covid patients in home isolation and those suffering from other ailments who may require oxygen support, this initiative will also reduce pressure on hospital beds and make oxygen beds available for more serious patients, and will, furthermore, help reduce black marketing of oxygen cylinders.