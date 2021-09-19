Gurgaon: ATM thieves fire at cops, escape after 6-km chase

Three suspected ATM thieves managed to escape after allegedly firing at a police team in a chase that lasted for over six kilometres at the Dhankot area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. No cop was injured even as the thieves fired at least one gunshot, said the police.

The incident took place around 2 am when a police patrolling team noticed the suspects using a gas cutter to cut open an ATM kiosk and proceeded to intercept them.

A police officer said, “spotting the police, the accused escaped in a car (which had a temporary number) parked outside the ATM. The police team chased them. The police vehicle rammed into their car but the accused manoeuvred their way past police and drove towards Budhera.”

“One of the accused fired at the police. For over 6 km, the police car closely followed the suspects, who then made their way towards Kaliawas. Another police team had blocked their path from the front. The accused rammed their car into a divider and ran away abandoning it,” said the police.

The police said since it was dark, the accused managed to get away. The bank is yet to estimate the amount of cash stolen by the thieves, if they have.

An FIR was registered under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass by night), 380 (theft in a house, dwelling etc) and other relevant sections of IPC and The Arms Act at Rajendra Park police station on Saturday, said the police.