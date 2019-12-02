Gurgaon assault: Man staged attack, say cops

In addition to the prison term imposed on him, Ahuja was further sentenced to three years of supervised release. Earlier this month, Shor was sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release. (Representational Image) In addition to the prison term imposed on him, Ahuja was further sentenced to three years of supervised release. Earlier this month, Shor was sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release. (Representational Image)

Over three months after a resident of Gurgaon’s Sector 40 was beaten up and stabbed while travelling home with his children, police said the attack was allegedly planned by the complainant in order to frame another person against whom he held a grudge.

The revelations came about Friday after police arrested three people, including a Delhi Police head constable, who told them that the complainant, Narendra Pratap Singh, planned the attack. While the constable, Khem Singh Negi, was suspended, Singh is yet to be arrested.

According to Singh’s initial complaint, he was returning home with his two children on August 23 when his car was allegedly stopped in Sector 40 by two men, who beat him up and also stabbed him. They fled after he cried for help. In his complaint, Singh had also alleged that a day prior to the attack, he had received a threat call.

“All three accused have been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. The phone they used to make the threat call has been recovered. Search is on for the fourth accused,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken. DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said, “The head constable was arrested Friday. He was posted with the Special Cell. We have suspended him from duty.”

Three people, Vikash, Dhirendra, and Negi, were arrested for the crime Friday.

“During questioning, Negi said that Singh confided in him that he wanted to frame someone. Negi later spoke to Dhirendra, who was tasked with finding two boys who could beat up Singh,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“Dhirendra directed him to Vikash as well as another person, who stole a phone and used it to make the threat call to Singh. They also used the phone to make a call to the person who Singh wanted to trap, in order to link him to the crime,” he said.

After the attack the next day, Singh called police and was rushed to Government Hospital in Sector 10 for treatment.

While the former two are residents of Delhi, Negi, a head constable, hails from Gurgaon.

