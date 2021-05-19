Gurgaon among top districts with rural Covid spread in Haryana, finds survey

In the survey, it was found that a maximum of 10,376 active Covid-19 patients were in rural areas at Mahendragarh, followed by 8,894 from Gurgaon’s villages.

The rural areas of Mahendragarh and Gurgaon districts are the worst affected, with a maximum number of Covid-19 patients across Haryana, as per a recent survey conducted by the state’s health department.

In the survey, it was found that a maximum of 10,376 active Covid-19 patients were in rural areas at Mahendragarh, followed by 8,894 from Gurgaon’s villages. The survey revealed that 62 per cent of the total active Covid cases are from urban areas, while 38 per cent come from rural areas.

The survey further revealed there were 1,26,641 active Covid-19 patients, out of which 78,881 were from urban areas while 47,760 were from rural areas.

Of these, there were 15,361 patients in Mahendragarh, wherein 10,376 (68 per cent) were from rural areas and 4,985 from the urban areas (32 per cent). Similarly, in Nuh, out of a total of 616 patients, 202 were from urban areas while 414 were from rural areas.

In terms of rural versus urban Covid-19 patients, while Ambala had a total of 7,414 patients (32 per cent rural), Bhiwani had total 3,293 patients (46 per cent rural), Faridabad had 13,799 patients (14 per cent rural), Hisar had 8,772 patients (47 per cent rural) and Jhajjar had 1,485 patients. Similarly, Rewari had 1,514 patients (49 per cent rural), Sonepat had 7,326 patients (47 per cent rural), and Yamunanagar had 2,051 patients (32 per cent rural).

“It has been observed that Covid-appropriate behaviour is not being duly followed in many villages. As a result, a number of people in rural areas have also got infected. Due to a high transmission rate, the virus has spread faster in rural areas where people have a tendency of socialising every morning and evening at village chaupals. But adequate measures are being taken to curtail the transmission rate. Door-to-door screening will definitely help in identifying and isolating villagers who are infected. Early detection will help them get early treatment”, a senior Haryana government officer said.

A total of 8,000 teams have been working in Haryana’s rural areas since May 15 to assess the Covid-19 transmission there so that infected villagers can be isolated at the earliest.

A screening of 2,500 villages and a rural population of over 10 lakh has revealed a seven per cent Covid-19 positivity rate in villages.

In a late night emergency meeting on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar instructed officers to ensure that all Covid-positive villagers are isolated at rural isolation centres at the earliest. Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij have already instructed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that villagers impose Thikri pehras to restrict the entry of outsiders into their villages.

The state government believes these measures have largely helped in keeping the rural population less infected last year during the first wave of the pandemic.