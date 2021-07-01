Soon, a shorter route to Ambience Mall for Gurgaon residents as U-turn flyover nears completion

The U-turn underpass being constructed at the Sirhaul toll on the Delhi-Gurgaon border, near Gurgaon’s Ambience mall, is likely to be completed by the end of this month, with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stating that 98.67 per cent of the work on the project has already been done.

Revealing this while Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who is also the MP from Gurgaon, was inspecting the construction site on Thursday morning, NHAI officials said that “98.67 per cent of the work on the project has been completed and 100 per cent will be completed by the end of the month”.

According to officials, once the four-lane underpass is completed, residents and commuters from Gurgaon will no longer need to go all the way to Rajokri in order to reach Ambience Mall or DLF Cyber City, but can instead use the underpass to directly reach these locations on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

At present, people travelling from the direction of Gurgaon who are looking to reach Ambience mall have to enter Delhi, drive all the way to Rajokri, and take a U-turn from there to head back towards Gurgaon and reach the area, extending their journey by around four kilometers. It is expected that, apart from saving time and fuel for commuters, the underpass will also help to reduce congestion at the Sirhaul toll plaza.

“Work on the underpass continued even during the Coronavirus pandemic and, as a result, it is being completed within the stipulated time frame. The people of Gurgaon will get a lot of relief from the opening of this underpass,” said Singh.

The 377-metre long structure is being built at a cost of Rs 102.94 crore, with NHAI contributing 50 per cent of the funds and DLF and Ambience contributing 25 per cent each.

“The underpass will have a width of 14 metres and a total height of five-and-a-half metres with vertical clearance. For better illumination, 75 watt LED lights will be installed inside it. In addition, plantation will also be done between the signage board and the divider,” said Shashi Bhushan, Project Director, NHAI.

The underpass is part of a wider project to decongest the highway, with the second structure envisioned as part of this – a three-lane U-turn flyover at Shankar Chowk on the highway – already having been inaugurated in November last year. Construction on both structures had started in January last year, with a deadline of 18 months for their completion.