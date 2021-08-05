Gurgaon: ‘All healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated by August 15’

All healthcare workers employed at private and government hospitals in Gurgaon and frontline workers in the district have been given time till August 15 to get vaccinated, the civil surgeon of the district said.

According to officials, at present, there are 50,185 healthcare workers in Gurgaon, of whom 43,539 have received their first dose, and 39,567 have got their second. Similarly, of the 54,437 frontline workers, 45,369 have received their first shot while 33,644 have received their second.

“There is a possibility that the healthcare workers may have shifted or been outsourced, or they themselves may have got the second dose elsewhere. As such, their data may be showing as pending on the portal. Vaccination-related information will be obtained from such persons by contacting them,” civil surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said.

“For inoculating frontline workers, a team will be constituted in the district which will cover two departments every day. For this, vaccination sessions can be set up in the morning and evening so that the departments can call the workers who are yet to get their jabs,” he added.

According to data available with the health department, of the 17.41 lakh people in the district, 76.8 per cent have received their first dose and 30.2 per cent have received their second. Around 20,000 people are being vaccinated in the district every day.