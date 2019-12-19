Gurgaon: Airhostess found dead at PG, owner booked for abetment

Police said the woman hailed from West Bengal and had been residing at the PG in the city’s DLF Phase 3 since August. (Representational Image) Police said the woman hailed from West Bengal and had been residing at the PG in the city’s DLF Phase 3 since August. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old woman who worked as an airhostess with a domestic airline allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon Tuesday night. The owner of the PG has been booked for abetment to suicide, with her relatives alleging he was “mentally harassing” her.

Police said the woman hailed from West Bengal and had been residing at the PG in the city’s DLF Phase 3 since August.

“Her father said she had spoken to him on Tuesday night, and that she sounded distressed. She confided in him that the owner of the establishment had been harassing and humiliating her for a long time,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

On Wednesday morning, around 8.30 am, the woman’s body was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan by the PG staff, who broke down her door when she failed to respond to repeated knocks.

Police suspect she committed suicide around 2 am, after the conversation with her father.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ram Nivas, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, said the woman had not approached police regarding any complaints against the owner before.

“We first heard of the incident when her body was found by the staff Wednesday morning. Her parents alleged the PG owner had been troubling her for a long time, but we have no records of her approaching police about it. We did not recover any suicide note from the spot,” said the IO.

An FIR of abetment to suicide was registered against the owner at Phase 3 police station on Wednesday, on the basis of the complaint submitted by relatives of the woman.

“The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted and her body has been handed over to her parents. We are conducting investigation in the matter. The PG owner will be arrested once we find any evidence corroborating the complainants’ allegations,” the IO added.

