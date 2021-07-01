Gurgaon aims to vaccinate 50,000 today on occasion of National Doctors’ Day

79 per cent of the population of Gurgaon has been administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. (Representational Photo)

The Gurgaon health department is aiming to vaccinate 50,000 people on Thursday on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day.

As part of the initiative, a ‘Mega Drive Campaign’ will be held at 220 places across the district.

According to officials, vaccines will be administered at 178 government health centres, 40 private hospitals and two drive-through facilities. The 178 government sites include a vaccination camp that will be started at the HUDA City Centre metro station on Wednesday. In addition, inoculation will also be done at the slum settlements.

“The drive-through centres have been set up at City Centre Mall and Candor Tech Space. At all the health centres, 160 slots will be available for the first shot of Covishield and 70 for the second shot. At the two-drive through facilities, 250 slots will be available each for the first and second dose of Covishield,” said Dr MP Singh, deputy civil surgeon of Gurgaon.

He added, “Of the 178 government health centres, five will have Covaxin doses, with 500 slots available for the first dose, and 250 for the second. Vaccination at the slum areas will be facilitated by a mobile vaccine van, which will have a capacity to administer 100 shots of Covishield each for the first and second dose,” he said.

The last time the Gurgaon health department held a vaccination drive on a similar scale was on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day, when over 1.04 lakh people were inoculated.

According to data available with the health department, 79 per cent of the population of the district has been administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to date. 13,75,234 out of a ‘potential population’ of 17,40,740 have been vaccinated.