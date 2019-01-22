Gurgaon: Afraid husband would leave her, woman ‘promised six Rs 16 lakh to get him killed’

A day after a 33-year-old cab driver was found dead near Bajghera village in Gurgaon, police Monday arrested his wife and six others for the murder.

According to police, Sweety allegedly hatched the plot to murder her husband, Jogendra, as she suspected he was having an affair and would leave her. Police said Sweety promised to pay the other accused Rs 16 lakh to help her carry out the plan.

Sweety had approached police on January 17 and filed a complaint claiming that her husband was missing. Subsequently, a case was registered under IPC Section 346 (wrongful confinement) at Sector 5 police station.

Three days later, on Sunday, Jogendra’s body was found in a ditch near Bajghera village, following which police added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR.

“They beat him with wooden sticks and iron rods and suffocated him with a pillow at his home. Then they hauled his body onto his motorcycle and dumped it in a drain near Bajghera village. They also left his vehicle at the spot. To deflect any suspicion, Sweety filed the missing person complaint the next day,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

The other accused were identified as Kanhaiya alias Kanhi; his wife Kamlesh; Yogesh alias Bholu; Pratap; Jogram and Vikash.

“When questioned, Sweety said she suspected her husband of being involved with another woman, and expressed fear that he would leave all his property to her and throw Sweety out of their home. To prevent this, she, along with Kanhaiya and his wife, allegedly planned Jogendra’s murder,” said the PRO.

“The seven accused were produced in court today and have been remanded in police custody for two days. They will be further questioned, and the weapons used to execute the crime will also be recovered,” the officer said.