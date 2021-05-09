Gurgaon administration to rope in NGOs, delivery agencies to distribute oxygen cylinders

The order comes a day after the District Administration announced that doorstep delivery of oxygen cylinders would be launched in Gurgaon, wherein patients or their attendants will have to register for a cylinder on an online portal. (Express File)

A ‘special team’ constituted by the Gurgaon District Magistrate to manage doorstep delivery of oxygen cylinders amidst the pandemic will coordinate with NGOs as well as “professional delivery agencies” such as Amazon and Zomato to ensure the success of the project.

In the order issued on Sunday, District Magistrate Yash Garg said the team would be headed by IAS officer Rajnarayan Kaushik, with MCG additional commissioner Surender Singh and Red Cross secretary Shyam Sunder as its other members.

The order states, “…the Government of Haryana has passed orders to ensure supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to patients of Covid-19 under home isolation. A specific porta has also been created for this purpose. To ensure timely delivery and distribution to the needy patients, a special team is hereby constituted to execute this project.”

“The team shall engage NGOs as well as professional delivery agencies like Zomato, Amazon, Delhivery, etc., to ensure this project is a success. This team shall also fix the refilling and delivery charges and get the same notified…The rates shall be different for D-type and B-type cylinders. The team shall be responsible for overall monitoring, delivery & smooth execution of the project,” it states, adding that a “daily report” of the “work executed” has to be presented to the District Magistrate by 7 pm every day.

The order comes a day after the District Administration announced that doorstep delivery of oxygen cylinders would be launched in Gurgaon, wherein patients or their attendants will have to register for a cylinder on an online portal.

Officials anticipate that Covid patients in home isolation, as well as those suffering from other illnesses, will benefit from this service. In addition, it will help stop black marketing of oxygen cylinders and also make more oxygen beds available for seriously infected patients.

Gurgaon currently has 37,423 active Covid cases, of which 34,888 are in home isolation. The district has so far recorded 1,56,502 cases of coronavirus, of which 1,18,492 people have recovered and 587 have succumbed to it.