Gurgaon admin says 32 who returned from UK untraceable

Thirty-two passengers who have recently returned from the UK remain untraceable in Gurgaon. Officials from the health department said the matter is being handed over to Gurgaon Police for further investigation.

Passengers from the UK need to be screened on landing in India against the backdrop of a new Covid strain emerging in the country.

Data shared by the health department indicates that Gurgaon received a list of 1,240 passengers from the state who had recently returned from the UK. Of these, 530 were found to be duplicate entries and three were “cross notifications”. Of the remaining, officials said, the Gurgaon health department has so far traced 517, while 164 moved to other countries, states, or districts.

“A total of 32 passengers, however, are untraceable because of either improper address or incorrect mobile number, or else because of their mobile numbers being unreachable. The list of these untraceable passengers is being shared with the Commissioner of Police so that the needful can be done,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

“We have so far tested 367 people for coronavirus, of which 349 reports have come. There is only one among these passengers whose test result has come positive, and he has been isolated. His sample has been sent to Delhi for whole genome sequencing to ascertain whether he has contracted the mutated strain of coronavirus. The report is expected on Thursday,” he said.

The health department had on Sunday appealed to people who had travelled to Gurgaon from the UK to come forward themselves and get their tests done.

“Despite the health department repeatedly appealing, people who have travelled to the UK and come and are not getting their tests done. People should come forward for the test themselves or action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the IPC,” stated the release, signed by the Civil Surgeon.

Even as the health department steps up vigilance in light of the new strain of the infection, Gurgaon’s Covid situation has improved in the last one week, with the district recording less than 100 cases continuously for the last six days. This, despite more than 3,000 tests being done per day. The doubling rate of the district has also risen to 639 days.

On Wednesday, Gurgaon recorded 96 cases of coronavirus, with 4,246 samples being collected for testing. As per the daily health bulletin, the district has 975 active cases of coronavirus, of which 883 are in home isolation.