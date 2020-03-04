Gurgaon admin issues advisory on coronavirus

On Tuesday, the district administration also launched two 24×7 helpline numbers under the Gurgaon health department, where people having symtpoms like fever, cough or breathing issues can call for help. (Representational Image) On Tuesday, the district administration also launched two 24×7 helpline numbers under the Gurgaon health department, where people having symtpoms like fever, cough or breathing issues can call for help. (Representational Image)

A day after the first coronavirus case surfaced in Delhi, the Gurgaon district administration Tuesday issued an advisory for residents along with guidelines on protection against the virus. Officials said a separate ward has been created in the civil hospital, and 12 private hospitals have also been identified to deal with cases of the virus.

“Arrangements have been made in the district… A sufficient number of N95 masks, triple masks, PPE kits are available in the district, and a Rapid Response Team has been formed to act promptly,” said Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

“A separate 20-bed-ward has been arranged at the civil hospital, and 12 private hospitals have been identified with provisions for a separate ward and ventilators. These hospitals have 70 beds and 52 ventilators cumulatively,” he said, adding that medical authorities are trained to deal with the virus infection, and an advisory has also been sent to private hospitals.

On Tuesday, the district administration also launched two 24×7 helpline numbers under the Gurgaon health department, where people having symtpoms like fever, cough or breathing issues can call for help.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.