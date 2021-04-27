Gurgaon admin appeals to volunteer doctors to offer services in fight against Covid-19

As Covid cases in Gurgaon continue to surge, with over 27,000 active cases at present, the District Administration is now looking to rope in volunteer doctors and other medical staff who may be “fit and willing” to offer their services in the fight against Covid-19.

According to officials, doctors, nurses, MBBS students as well as retired government doctors, private doctors, and those retired from the Armed Forces Medical Services can volunteer to offer their services as part of this initiative.

“As we are planning to set up makeshift hospitals, we will require manpower for them. Existing hospitals are already completely stretched so if I have to make a makeshift hospital function, if any qualified doctor wishes to volunteer their services, they are more than welcome,” said Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon.

“This added manpower is for any further hospital or bed enhancement where we will require doctors and nurses to man them,” he said.

Those seeking to volunteer their services, officials said, will have to fill out a form that, apart from their name, email ID, contact number, and age, asks them to also specify if they are residents of Gurgaon as well as their qualification, with the options under this latter category including MBBS, MD/MS, B.Pharmacy, Bsc. Nursing, and Experienced Health Worker. The volunteers also have to specify their “preferred medium of support” i.e. “in-person” or “tele-consultation”, as well as the “earliest” date on which they can commence volunteering.

Gurgaon has, this month, seen a massive surge in Covid cases and, consequently, fatalities as well. Last week alone, more than 21,000 new Covid cases had emerged in the district, with 51 people also succumbing to the infection. At present, Gurgaon has 27,318 active Covid cases.

With the surge in cases, the demand for hospital beds has also increased massively, with the supply falling massively short. Garg had, last week, given directions to hospitals to reserve 60 percent of beds under the general category and 75 percent of ICU and ventilator beds for Covid patients. Despite this, however, the web portal where data regarding availability of beds is updated in real time indicates that there continues to be a shortage of beds for Covid patients – as of 10 am on Tuesday, there were only three vacant ICU beds in the district and one vacant ventilator bed.