Gurgaon: Active Covid cases cross 4,500, more than 700 cases reported two days in a row

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gurgaon crossed 4,500 Friday, with 703 more people testing positive for the infection in the district. This is the second day in a row that more than 700 fresh cases of coronavirus have emerged in Gurgaon.

According to the health bulletin issued by the district health department daily, Gurgaon now has 4,591 active Covid-19 cases, of which 4,258 are in home isolation. The silver lining, however, is that for the fourth day in a row, no fatalities were recorded. The last Covid-related fatality was recorded on April 5.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 68,193 coronavirus cases, of which 63,234 have recovered while 368 have succumbed to the infection.

For the second day in a row on Friday, more than 8,000 tests were also conducted in the district. As per the health bulletin, a total of 8,008 tests were conducted today, of which 1,266 were rapid antigen tests and 6,742 were RT-PCR tests.

Gurgaon, however, is not the only district in Haryana that is seeing a surge in cases in recent weeks.

The state currently has more than 17,000 active cases. Recognising this fact, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that all primary and middle schools in the state would remain closed until April 30.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Gurgaon, he added, “We are continuously keeping an eye on the situation…whatever is needed, we will see but, overall, normal life should continue, panic should not be created…the way in which we had controlled the situation earlier, we will control the situation again.”