Gurgaon: Accused yet to be identified in Wipro employee’s murder

The incident had occurred on Tuesday night, around 11.15 pm, when Sharma was travelling with Sagar Manchanda, who worked with her at Wipro.

A day after the 26-year-old woman was shot in a suspected case of attempted loot near Gurgaon’s Golf Course Extension road, leading to her death two days later, her body was handed over to her family after her postmortem on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, said, “The victim had one single gunshot entry wound behind the head on the right side. The bullet had got embedded in her brain, tearing the entire right hemisphere and destroying half the brain. It was removed during postmortem.”

The body of the victim, Pooja Sharma, was taken back to Chhattisgarh on Friday, where her family will carry out her last rites, said police.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said the accused have not yet been identified, and six teams have been deployed to probe the matter. “We have been going through CCTV footage from the area but have not been able to get any significant leads yet. The quality of the footage is very poor and things are not clearly visible because it was also dark. There were no CCTV cameras at the spot where the incident occurred,” said the ACP.

“We are also questioning any known anti-social elements who have a history of operating in the area, such as criminals out on bail. We are working on the case continuously and hope to make some arrests soon,” he said.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday night, around 11.15 pm, when Sharma was travelling with Sagar Manchanda, who worked with her at Wipro. According to police, the two were to get married.

In his complaint to police, Manchanda said he had taken Sharma to see a flat he had purchased in Sector 65 and the two were returning to Sector 40 when, 50 metres off Golf Course Extension Road, Sharma, who was at the wheel, slowed down the vehicle upon spotting three men on a bike coming towards their car. It was when Sharma tried to drive away that she was shot, Manchanda said in his complaint.

The accused fled the spot and Manchanda drove to Medanta, where Sharma was on ventilator support until she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Sharma, the eldest of the three children of a Chhattisgarh businessman, had been working from her parent’s home in Chhattisgarh for the past several weeks amidst the pandemic. She had come to Gurgaon on October 25 to collect a company laptop, and was residing with some relatives in Delhi. She was supposed to leave for Chhattisgarh again on November 4.

“On the night of November 3, however, she went to meet Manchanda, and this incident happened. Relatives of both Manchanda and Sharma have told us that the two were planning to get married in the near future,” said the ACP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.