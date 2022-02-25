Gurgaon: Accused of corruption, Narnaul jail deputy superintendent dies by suicide

A deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail, who was accused in an extortion and corruption case, allegedly died by suicide at his relative’s house in Gurgaon on Thursday evening. The deceased, Kuldeep Hooda, a native of Rohtak, had been absconding.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Hooda and jail superintendent Anil Kumar, who are both accused in the Narnaul jail bribery case.

A police officer said Hooda consumed a poisonous substance at his relative’s house in Mankrola village. “He was rushed to SGT Hospital in Budhera, where he died during treatment,” the officer added. The police have initiated inquest proceedings.

Anil Kumar, who is posted as Rewari jail superintendent, had additional charge of Narnaul Jail when the Gurgaon vigilance unit raided the prison on December 9 last year. During the raid, the jail warden Rajan was held while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a henchman of gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar.

An FIR was subsequently registered against four prison officials, including deputy jail superintendent Kuldeep Hooda and jail superintendent Anil Kumar under IPC section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Narnaul police station on January 11 this year.