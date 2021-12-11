Gurgaon: Woman, granddaughter killed after truck hits motorcycle

A 46-year-old woman and her three-year-old granddaughter were killed after a truck rammed into a motorcycle on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Thursday.

Police said the woman’s husband, who was driving the motorcycle, suffered injuries and an FIR was registered on Friday after his statement was recorded.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 2.35 pm when Gaje Pal (44), a resident of Faazilpur village, his wife Inesh Devi and their granddaughter were going to a relative’s house in Kherki Daula. Gaje Pal was driving the motorcycle and was about to take a left turn on SPR when a truck allegedly hit their bike from behind.

Pal, who is a daily wager, said in his statement: “The truck was being driven at a decent speed and it hit my bike from behind. The three of us were thrown onto the road. My wife was crushed underneath a wheel of the truck, while my granddaughter also suffered serious injuries.”

Pal said he was rushed to a civil hospital by the police for treatment.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurgaon police, said, “We received information about the accident at 2.40 pm. Two victims had died on the spot. The complainant was rushed to a civil hospital. His condition is stable now. The accused truck driver escaped and we are checking CCTVs in the area to trace him.”

An FIR was registered Under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station.