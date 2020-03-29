Two migrant workers among five killed in Gurgaon mishap

Scores of workers from Gurgaon and surrounding areas have been walking back to their native villages in other states, ever since the country went into lockdown (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/Representational Image) Scores of workers from Gurgaon and surrounding areas have been walking back to their native villages in other states, ever since the country went into lockdown (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/Representational Image)

Five people, including a woman and a child, were killed in Gurgaon’s Bilaspur area late last night after a speeding truck rammed into two autos in which they were travelling.

According to police, only two of the deceased have been identified so far, while efforts are on to identify the others.

“The two people who have been identified are brothers who were working in Gurgaon and appear to have been walking back to their village in light of the lockdown. The remaining deceased are yet to be identified,” said DCP (Manesar) Deepak Saharan.

Speaking about the two brothers, he added police are still ascertaining their profession and where in the city they worked.

Scores of workers from Gurgaon and surrounding areas have been walking back to their native villages in other states, ever since the country went into lockdown on March 25. Gurgaon, however, was among 75 districts in the country which went into lockdown on March 22 itself.

The district has so far reported 10 cases of Coronavirus. In the last 4 days, however, no new cases have emerged, according to officials from the health department.

