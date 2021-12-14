Gurgaon: One dead, 7 injured after canter rams into auto-rickshaw

A 35-year-old man died and seven others of a family suffered injuries after a canter allegedly hit an auto-rickshaw near Basai flyover Monday. The police said the accused canter driver is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident took place when a family, hailing from Murthal, Sonepat, was returning home after offering prayers at the Sheetla Mata temple in Sector 5.

A police officer said, “As the auto-rickshaw reached near Basai flyover, a canter allegedly rammed into it. The impact of the collision was such that all the occupants were thrown out of the auto-rickshaw. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital. One person succumbed to his injuries and seven others are undergoing treatment.”

The police said the deceased was identified as Sandeep, 35, a daily wager.

His brother, Rajbir, who suffered minor injuries, said, “After visiting the temple in the morning, we hired an auto-rickshaw to return home. A speeding canter hit our autorickshaw. The passers-by rushed us to a nearby hospital.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon Police, said, “The accused canter driver escaped from the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 9A police station.”