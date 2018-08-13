Gurgaon: 9-year-old dies after falling into open drain

Commissioner of Police, KK Rao, said action is being taken to curb illegal activities. (Representational) Commissioner of Police, KK Rao, said action is being taken to curb illegal activities. (Representational)

A nine-year-old girl died and her 11-year-old neighbour sustained severe injuries after they fell into an open drain in Gurgaon’s Sohna area Saturday evening. Police have registered a case and are ascertaining who is responsible for the lapse.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm near Dhunela village, where the children lived. “The victim, Rita, and her neighbour were going for tuition when they allegedly slipped and fell into the drain,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police said there was “some work being done in the area to install sewer lines”, and the company appears to have left the ground dug up, leading to the mishap. Confirming this, a resident said, “They have been working there for the last few days, but no barriers or boards have been installed to warn people.”

“The ground was simply dug up, and was around eight or nine feet deep. Rainwater had filled up in it over the last two days. The children fell in and we had to pull them out,” said the resident.

Although Rita succumbed to injuries she sustained soon after she was pulled out, her companion survived and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurgaon. “We have registered a case in the matter, and I have visited the spot where the incident took place,” said Ashok Bakshi, DCP (south).

