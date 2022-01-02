Gurgaon: 87 sites at govt centres, schools to vaccinate kids

District health department officials on Saturday said as many as 87 sites will be set up for inoculation of children aged between 15 and 18 years on January 3, when the vaccination is scheduled to begin. The slots on the CoWIN website were opened for booking after 5 pm on Saturday, said officials.

Officials said as per an estimate, at least 1.75 lakh children between 15 and 18 years are eligible for vaccination in Gurgaon.

Dr M P Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “Immunisation of children born in 2007 or earlier would start from January 3, for which 39 sites will be set up at schools, 38 sites at government institutions and 10 at private places. Half of the slots are available for online booking, while half will be reserved for walk-ins across the city. Covaxin will be used for this age group. Gurgaon has over 35,000 Covaxin doses in stock and more will be provided by the state department in the coming days.”

Earlier this week, the deputy commissioner had held a task force meeting with the health department and representatives of hospitals to discuss arrangements.

Officials had said children in this age group can register themselves online or offline at the centres. Four people can be registered with one mobile number and a school ID can be used for registration if Aadhaar card is not available.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon on Saturday reported 298 cases of Covid, the highest single-day spike in more than seven months. According to the district health bulletin, on May 23, the district had reported 308 cases.

The total active cases are 1,149, of which nine are hospitalised and 1,140 are in home isolation. A total of 5,962 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, 10,265 people were vaccinated with 3,389 people being administered the first dose and 6,876 the second dose. Over 4.27 million people have been vaccinated in Gurgaon so far.

One omicron case was reported, taking the tally to 34.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, Gurgaon, said, “Of the 34 cases of omicron variant, six are active while the rest have all recovered and been discharged.”