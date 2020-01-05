Gurgaon: 8-yr-old boy found dead, was sexually assaulted

The cause of death appears to be a head injury caused by a blunt weapon. The cause of death appears to be a head injury caused by a blunt weapon.

A day after an eight-year-old boy was found dead with his clothes stripped off in Gurgaon’s Manesar area, close to the village where he resided with his family, the autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed he had been sexually assaulted prior to his death.

Speaking to The Indian Express Saturday, police said they suspect a “black magic angle”. “That is because of the items we have found on the spot. Among these is a dead white pigeon. Six teams have been formed to probe the case,” said said DCP (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar.

The cause of death appears to be a head injury caused by a blunt weapon, said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.

“The accused has not been identified yet, but we suspect he is someone known to the child. CCTV footage of the day he disappeared shows him walking with a man, holding his hand, which indicates familiarity,” said Kumar.

