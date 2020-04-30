Gurgaon: 54-year-old commits suicide hours after wife tests positive for COVID-19, says police

According to police, they received information about the matter at 8 am this morning. According to police, they received information about the matter at 8 am this morning.

A 54-year-old resident of Gurgaon, whose wife had tested positive for Coronavirus last evening, committed suicide on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at their home, the police said.

According to police, they received information about the matter at 8 am this morning. No suicide note was found at the scene.

“The deceased’s wife had been unwell for some time and was admitted at a private hospital in the city. She tested positive for Coronavirus last evening,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The deceased, Satbir Singh, was currently not working. His son, who works as a pharmacist at a private hospital in Gurgaon and his wife, were at home when the incident took place. “Singh hung himself at some point during the night, and his son woke up to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom,” said the PRO.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 14 police station, Inspector Jasvir Singh, said no suicide note was found from the spot, and an investigation is underway to determine the reason for the suicide.

“No suicide note was found on his person or at the scene, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of foul play. The family has also not made any allegations or submitted a complaint,” said the SHO.

“No FIR has been registered. The body has been sent for postmortem, and we are conducting investigations under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The reason for the suicide is yet to be determined,” he said.

