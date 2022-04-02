Gurgaon: 49-year-old man killed after AC compressor explodes

A 49-year-old man was killed after the compressor of an air-conditioner allegedly exploded, leading to a fire at his house in Manohar Nagar near Pataudi Chowk on Friday morning.

The police said that the victim suffered 100 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

At least two fire tenders were pressed into service, officials said, while adding that a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. The police said that the victim has been identified as Sanjay Hasija, who repaired refrigerators and air coolers. His wife, a peon at a school, and two children — a 17-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter — were not at home at the time of the incident.

They added that the incident was reported at around 8.40 am after the neighbours saw smoke billowing from the house and called the fire department and the police. Rajesh Kumar, SHO, New Colony police station, said it took more than an hour to enter the victim’s room, which was locked from inside.

“A team was sent to the spot and they tried to rescue the victim but he was charred to death. We have initiated inquest proceedings,” the SHO added.

Devender Kumar, an officer at Bhim Nagar fire station, said two water bowsers and two fire tenders were sent to douse the fire. “We had initially received information at around 9 am that a cylinder blast had occurred, following which we rushed to the spot. It was later found that an AC compressor had exploded, causing a series of explosions, which led to the fire. Two ACs and two refrigerators were in the room. One person was charred to death,” he added.

A relative of the victim, while requesting anonymity, said: “It is an unfortunate incident. Sanjay did not get formal education, but he wanted his children to study and build a future.”